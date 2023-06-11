JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 898,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,630 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 4.74% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $34,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 6,285.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $261,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JQUA opened at $42.73 on Friday. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $34.47 and a 52 week high of $42.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92.

About JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

