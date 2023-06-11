JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 939,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366,430 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $32,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

USHY opened at $35.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.44.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate debt with broad maturities. USHY was launched on Oct 25, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

