JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 3,823,839 Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,705,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,823,839 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 3.33% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $35,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 294,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 42,928 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 23.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 42,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 7,935 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 15.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 7,924 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 55.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 90,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 32,106 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 510,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE BDN opened at $4.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $761.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $3.42 and a 1-year high of $10.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.97 and a 200-day moving average of $5.32.

Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Brandywine Realty Trust ( NYSE:BDN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.32). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $129.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.16%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 304.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on BDN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust engages in the acquisition, development, redevelopment, ownership, management, and operation of a portfolio of office, life science/lab, residential, and mixed-use properties. It operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Austin, Texas, Metropolitan Washington, DC, and Other.

