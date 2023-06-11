JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 27,440 Shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,100,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,440 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 2.59% of ACV Auctions worth $33,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ACV Auctions by 195.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 18,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 11,988 shares during the period. EVR Research LP bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,291,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ACV Auctions by 455.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 728,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,236,000 after buying an additional 597,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parian Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the 3rd quarter worth $629,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

ACVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered ACV Auctions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their price objective on ACV Auctions from $15.50 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of ACV Auctions to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on ACV Auctions from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ACV Auctions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.91.

ACV Auctions stock opened at $17.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.69. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $18.59. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -30.33 and a beta of 1.41.

In related news, CEO George Chamoun sold 60,481 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total transaction of $734,239.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,607 shares in the company, valued at $7,849,808.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO George Chamoun sold 60,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total transaction of $734,239.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 646,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,849,808.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $48,090,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,304,393 shares of company stock worth $69,148,703. Company insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

