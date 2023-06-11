JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 15,886 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 418,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,886 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.17% of Principal Financial Group worth $35,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFG. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 74.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Principal Financial Group

In related news, SVP Kenneth A. Mccullum sold 3,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $256,733.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,032,458. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

PFG opened at $71.39 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.05 and a 1 year high of $96.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.44. The firm has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.06). Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 24.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 15.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.15.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

