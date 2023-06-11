JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Stock Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.46% of Tetra Tech worth $35,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TTEK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter valued at about $501,000. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Tetra Tech from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Tetra Tech Stock Down 0.3 %

TTEK stock opened at $157.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.55 and a 1-year high of $169.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.19.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.21. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is 18.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 2,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $350,536.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,722.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 2,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $350,536.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,722.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.31, for a total value of $761,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,097,376.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

Featured Articles

