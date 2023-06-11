JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,788,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,028 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 2.90% of Verve Therapeutics worth $34,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new stake in Verve Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $290,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Verve Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 156,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after buying an additional 19,982 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VERV stock opened at $17.19 on Friday. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.46.

Verve Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VERV. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.63.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

