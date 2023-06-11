JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,096,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 609,548 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 8.97% of PMV Pharmaceuticals worth $35,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 101.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,171,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,694,000 after buying an additional 2,605,945 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,015,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,832,000 after acquiring an additional 540,845 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 73.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 773,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,016,000 after acquiring an additional 326,932 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 165.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 364,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 227,157 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 67.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 418,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,703,000 after purchasing an additional 168,803 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PMVP shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on PMV Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th.

NASDAQ PMVP opened at $5.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 0.87. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $3.84 and a one year high of $17.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.83.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.06. Sell-side analysts forecast that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule and tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores wild-type p53 function.

