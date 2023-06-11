JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 632,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,050 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.33% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $35,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $75,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCZ opened at $59.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.47. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $47.12 and a 12 month high of $62.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.9993 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th.

(Get Rating)

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.