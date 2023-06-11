JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA – Get Rating) by 47.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 874,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 283,290 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 9.30% of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF worth $37,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 82.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 28.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $557,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 190.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 16,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 10,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,262,000.

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA EZA opened at $40.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $336.48 million, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.01. iShares MSCI South Africa ETF has a 12-month low of $35.63 and a 12-month high of $47.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.41.

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF Profile

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF, formerly iShares MSCI South Africa Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the South African market, as measured by the MSCI South Africa Index (the Index).

