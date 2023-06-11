JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,438,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 219,393 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.60% of AGNC Investment worth $35,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 278.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 313,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the first quarter worth $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 178.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $9.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.29. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $12.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.22.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 49.78% and a positive return on equity of 29.22%. The company had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a may 23 dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 15.7%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently -92.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on AGNC. Barclays lowered their price target on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at AGNC Investment

In other news, EVP Bernice Bell sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $25,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 255,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Bernice Bell sold 2,600 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $25,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 255,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Reid purchased 11,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.91 per share, with a total value of $98,010.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $98,010. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 371,698 shares of company stock valued at $3,469,046. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

