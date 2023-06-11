JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,690 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.15% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $35,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 56,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,248,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 134.2% during the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 215,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $162.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.48 and a fifty-two week high of $178.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.62.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.