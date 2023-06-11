JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stake in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) by 131.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,615,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 918,973 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 2.14% of MillerKnoll worth $33,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in MillerKnoll by 31.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of MillerKnoll by 1.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MillerKnoll by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in MillerKnoll by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of MillerKnoll by 4.5% during the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 19,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

MillerKnoll Stock Performance

MillerKnoll stock opened at $14.40 on Friday. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $33.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

MillerKnoll Announces Dividend

MillerKnoll ( NASDAQ:MLKN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $984.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MillerKnoll

In related news, Director Michael A. Volkema acquired 60,200 shares of MillerKnoll stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.61 per share, for a total transaction of $999,922.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 187,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,498.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Megan Lyon purchased 6,410 shares of MillerKnoll stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.60 per share, with a total value of $99,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Volkema bought 60,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.61 per share, for a total transaction of $999,922.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 187,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,498.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MillerKnoll Company Profile

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas Contract, International Contract, Global Retail, and Knoll. It offers office furniture products under the Aeron, Mirra, Sayl, Embody, Layout Studio, Imagine Desking System, Ratio, Cosm, Tone, and Generation by Knoll names; and other seating and storage products and ergonomic accessories under the About A Chair, Palissade, Eero Saarinen designs, Barcelona, and the Flo monitor arm names.

