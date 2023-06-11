JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $36.91 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 919,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 25,529 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.01% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $36,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,588,000 after purchasing an additional 9,532 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,215,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,401,000 after acquiring an additional 529,394 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the first quarter worth about $7,348,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 634,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,985,000 after purchasing an additional 14,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 573,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,270,000 after purchasing an additional 22,524 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Price Performance

EWT stock opened at $47.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.66. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.75 and a fifty-two week high of $55.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Company Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

