JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $36.36 Million Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,021,286 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,642,338 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.44% of Invesco worth $36,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $16.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.96 and its 200 day moving average is $17.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.35. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $20.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Invesco Increases Dividend

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Invesco had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. This is a boost from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IVZ. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Invesco from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Invesco in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Invesco from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Invesco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Invesco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.55.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

