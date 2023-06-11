JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $35.78 Million Stock Position in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,817,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 231,260 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 2.55% of NOW worth $35,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in NOW by 226.2% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 39,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 27,399 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of NOW during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,365,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NOW in the third quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in NOW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,870,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NOW during the 4th quarter worth $1,042,000. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DNOW opened at $10.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.65. NOW Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.79 and a 1 year high of $14.86.

NOW ( NYSE:DNOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. NOW had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NOW Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DNOW. StockNews.com began coverage on NOW in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on NOW from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of NOW from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NOW from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

NOW Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

