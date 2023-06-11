JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $35.72 Million Stock Position in Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,242,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 478,501 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 2.46% of Veris Residential worth $35,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Veris Residential by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Veris Residential during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Veris Residential by 121.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Veris Residential in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Veris Residential in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Veris Residential Stock Performance

VRE opened at $17.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.01 and a 200-day moving average of $15.99. Veris Residential, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.22 and a 52-week high of $17.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Veris Residential

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VRE shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Veris Residential from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Veris Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Veris Residential from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

Veris Residential, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and flex properties located primarily in the Northeast. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Other Real Estate, and Multi-Family Real Estate and Services.

