JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $35.19 Million Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 573,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,093 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.12% of Nasdaq worth $35,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 189,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,624,000 after purchasing an additional 29,657 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 133,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,209 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Nasdaq by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 199,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,222,000 after purchasing an additional 87,546 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its stake in Nasdaq by 535.7% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 152,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,334,000 after purchasing an additional 128,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

NDAQ opened at $57.83 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.06 and a fifty-two week high of $69.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.21 and a 200 day moving average of $58.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.97.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

