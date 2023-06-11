JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $34.68 Million Stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 868,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,960 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.62% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $34,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,953,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $721,512,000 after buying an additional 407,901 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,366,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,012,000 after purchasing an additional 83,735 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,867,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,127,000 after purchasing an additional 91,039 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,502,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,939,000 after purchasing an additional 274,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,874,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,836,000 after purchasing an additional 14,088 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit Realty Capital Stock Performance

SRC opened at $40.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.26. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.31 and a 12-month high of $44.93.

Spirit Realty Capital Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.663 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is presently 116.23%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $45.50 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Spirit Realty Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, Director Michelle M. Frymire sold 4,000 shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $159,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,857.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit Realty Capital

(Get Rating)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of March 31, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,083 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 347 tenants operating in 37 industries.

See Also

