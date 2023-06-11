JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $34.34 Million Stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 513,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,589 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.39% of Comerica worth $34,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Comerica by 28.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMA opened at $42.08 on Friday. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $28.40 and a fifty-two week high of $87.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.96 and a 200 day moving average of $56.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.40 million. Comerica had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 24.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 29.93%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CMA shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on Comerica from $85.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research cut Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.24 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.97.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

