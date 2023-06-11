JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $34.16 Million Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,703 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 25,293 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.17% of Waters worth $34,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 0.4% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,882,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC increased its position in Waters by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 16,912 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waters by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAT stock opened at $249.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $248.18 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $313.04.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $684.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.86 million. Waters had a return on equity of 149.31% and a net margin of 23.22%. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Waters from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Waters from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Waters from $345.00 to $288.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Waters from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $335.27.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

