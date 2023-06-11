JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $32.84 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Get Rating) by 822,415.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 649,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 649,708 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $32,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 75,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 256.6% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 264,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,343,000 after purchasing an additional 189,996 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF stock opened at $50.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.61.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

