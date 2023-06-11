JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,095,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236,530 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.29% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals worth $33,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ACAD. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 6,656 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 23,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 308.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 55,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1,310.2% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,089,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,680 shares during the period. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 209,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $5,312,036.73. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,811,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $986,200,596.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 8,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total value of $155,849.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,680.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 209,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.41 per share, for a total transaction of $5,312,036.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,811,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,200,596.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,280,295. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACAD stock opened at $24.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -27.16 and a beta of 0.53. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.24 and a 52-week high of $26.04.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 28.05% and a negative return on equity of 35.70%. The business had revenue of $118.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. JMP Securities upped their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.43.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. Its products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

