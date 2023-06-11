JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,244 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.23% of NVR worth $33,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVR. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of NVR by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NVR by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in NVR by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 8 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NVR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NVR shares. StockNews.com cut shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4,400.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,863.33.

NVR Price Performance

Shares of NVR opened at $5,817.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5,732.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5,255.29. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3,576.01 and a twelve month high of $5,986.96. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $99.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $88.96 by $10.93. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 16.20%. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $116.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 410.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVR news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,877.00, for a total value of $11,754,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at $628,016,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,877.00, for a total value of $11,754,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,016,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 150 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,965.00, for a total transaction of $894,750.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,310 shares of company stock worth $77,730,646 over the last 90 days. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.