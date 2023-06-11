JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stock Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 452,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 378,515 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.20% of Targa Resources worth $33,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Targa Resources by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 38,838 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after buying an additional 10,825 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth $365,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 769,009 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $56,522,000 after purchasing an additional 154,467 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in Targa Resources by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,008 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 34,211 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after buying an additional 11,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Price Performance

Shares of TRGP opened at $70.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.66. Targa Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $55.56 and a fifty-two week high of $79.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.04. The company has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 2.29.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.81%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRGP. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $110.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Targa Resources from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.27.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

