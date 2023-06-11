JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys Shares of 827,503 Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF (BATS:VOTE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF (BATS:VOTE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 827,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,592,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF by 145.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF by 3,251.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF by 425.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000.

Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF stock opened at $49.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $446.73 million, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.18 and a 200 day moving average of $46.77.

The Engine No. 1 Transform 500 ETF (VOTE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large Cap Select index. The ETF currently has 410.2m in AUM and 505 holdings. VOTE tracks a market-cap-weighted index consisting of large-cap US stocks VOTE was launched on Jun 22, 2021 and is managed by Engine No.

