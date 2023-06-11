JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 43,051 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 861,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,051 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.18% of PTC Therapeutics worth $32,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 59,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 12,603 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 6,878.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,638,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 245,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,374,000 after acquiring an additional 9,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $248,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PTCT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 17th. SVB Securities assumed coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PTC Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.93.

PTC Therapeutics Stock Performance

PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $43.00 on Friday. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $59.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 0.42.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $220.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.48 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.78) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PTC Therapeutics news, Director David P. Southwell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $451,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at $473,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other PTC Therapeutics news, Director Allan Steven Jacobson sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $1,266,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,127.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Southwell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $451,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,595 shares of company stock worth $7,968,916 in the last three months. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines that provide benefits to patients with rare disorders. The company was founded by Allan Steven Jacobson and Stuart Walter Peltz on March 31, 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, NJ.

