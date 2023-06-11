JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 5,417.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 660,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 648,643 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.27% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $36,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 879,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,843,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 611,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,975,000 after acquiring an additional 217,013 shares during the last quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC now owns 102,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,722,000 after purchasing an additional 23,877 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,750,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ipsen Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $71.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.10 and a 200 day moving average of $62.31. The company has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $53.18 and a 52 week high of $72.55.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

