JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 863,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,890 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.43% of OGE Energy worth $34,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,764,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,984,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,491,000 after acquiring an additional 15,637 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 145,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,751,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,203,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,596,000 after buying an additional 649,928 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 16,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OGE. TheStreet raised OGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group cut shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on OGE Energy in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at OGE Energy

OGE Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

In related news, Director David L. Hauser purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.09 per share, for a total transaction of $35,090.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:OGE opened at $36.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.87. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $33.28 and a 1 year high of $42.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.73.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $544.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. OGE Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

OGE Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.414 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.67%.

OGE Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

Featured Stories

