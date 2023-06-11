JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 30,454 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,454 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.26% of Cboe Global Markets worth $34,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 22,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 18,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 436,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,826,000 after buying an additional 103,711 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 16,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets Stock Up 2.1 %

BATS CBOE opened at $138.43 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.36 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.11.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $471.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.03 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CBOE shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cboe Global Markets

In other news, Director Joseph P. Ratterman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.96, for a total value of $2,039,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,074,735.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph P. Ratterman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.96, for a total value of $2,039,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,074,735.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total transaction of $515,823.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,219,539.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

(Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.