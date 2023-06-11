JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Get Rating) by 46.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 730,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 230,616 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 20.13% of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF worth $32,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 18,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $294,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JGRO opened at $53.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.81. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $41.99 and a 52 week high of $53.79.

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

