iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 436,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,146 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 10.03% of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF worth $32,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 6,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,046,000. Financial & Tax Architects LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $387,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA THD opened at $69.06 on Friday. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF has a twelve month low of $62.20 and a twelve month high of $80.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.90 and a 200 day moving average of $73.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.84.

The iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (THD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Thailand IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the Thai equity market. THD was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

