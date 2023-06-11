International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,117 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.08% of International Paper worth $9,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its position in International Paper by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 6,081,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,614,000 after buying an additional 1,099,100 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 13,649.1% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,002,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 994,883 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 117.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,591,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,450,000 after acquiring an additional 860,180 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in International Paper by 15.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,160,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,991,000 after purchasing an additional 557,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in International Paper by 7.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,506,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,274,000 after purchasing an additional 450,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IP shares. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.55.

NYSE IP opened at $31.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.46. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.04. International Paper has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $45.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.55.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. International Paper had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.25%.

In other International Paper news, CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $2,939,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,944,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other International Paper news, CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $2,939,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,944,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 1,705 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $60,271.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,069.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

