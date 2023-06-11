Head to Head Survey: Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) and Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM)

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Rating) and Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Triple Flag Precious Metals and Mesabi Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Triple Flag Precious Metals alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Triple Flag Precious Metals N/A N/A N/A Mesabi Trust N/A 29.70% 21.31%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Triple Flag Precious Metals and Mesabi Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Triple Flag Precious Metals 0 1 4 0 2.80 Mesabi Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Triple Flag Precious Metals presently has a consensus target price of $23.08, suggesting a potential upside of 62.44%. Given Triple Flag Precious Metals’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Triple Flag Precious Metals is more favorable than Mesabi Trust.

87.3% of Triple Flag Precious Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.7% of Mesabi Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Mesabi Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Triple Flag Precious Metals and Mesabi Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Triple Flag Precious Metals $151.88 million 14.57 $55.09 million N/A N/A Mesabi Trust $7.74 million N/A $5.31 million $3.22 6.48

Triple Flag Precious Metals has higher revenue and earnings than Mesabi Trust.

Summary

Triple Flag Precious Metals beats Mesabi Trust on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Triple Flag Precious Metals

(Get Rating)

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver. It has 78 assets, including 9 streams and 69 royalties. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. operates as a subsidiary of Triple Flag Mining Elliott and Management Co-Invest LP.

About Mesabi Trust

(Get Rating)

Mesabi Trust engages in the business of collecting income, paying expenses and liabilities, distributing net income to the holders of Trust certificates after the payment of, or provision for, such expenses and liabilities, and protecting and conserving the assets held. The firm is also involved in iron ore mining activities. The company was founded on July 18, 1961 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Triple Flag Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple Flag Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.