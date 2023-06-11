Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) by 46.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,116,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 352,970 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.88% of Green Plains worth $34,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPRE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Green Plains by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,033,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $291,683,000 after buying an additional 1,181,259 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Green Plains by 6.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,471,629 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $121,494,000 after purchasing an additional 290,543 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Green Plains by 7.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,964,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $115,234,000 after acquiring an additional 266,997 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,805,680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $87,003,000 after acquiring an additional 76,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Green Plains by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,381,190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,126,000 after buying an additional 28,388 shares during the last quarter.

GPRE stock opened at $31.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.02. Green Plains Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.33 and a 52-week high of $41.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Green Plains ( NASDAQ:GPRE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.83). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 14.94% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $832.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.16) earnings per share. Green Plains’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on GPRE shares. Bank of America started coverage on Green Plains in a research report on Friday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Green Plains to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Green Plains in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.17.

In other news, EVP Der Meulen Leslie Van sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $64,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,989.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Green Plains news, CEO Todd A. Becker sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $1,050,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 751,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,566,529.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Meulen Leslie Van sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $64,540.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,989.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,641 shares of company stock valued at $3,837,810 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil, the provision of grain handling, and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers’ grain, and corn oil at ethanol plants in Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Tennessee, and Texas.

