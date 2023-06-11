Fayez Sarofim & Co Sells 517,249 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Fayez Sarofim & Co trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,650,493 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 517,249 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 7.5% of Fayez Sarofim & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Fayez Sarofim & Co owned approximately 0.10% of Apple worth $2,033,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at $1,890,884,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,235,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,178,590,000 after purchasing an additional 10,471,342 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,075,599,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Apple by 13.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,060,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,407,910,000 after buying an additional 8,230,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 439,529 shares of company stock worth $71,703,657. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Apple Stock Up 0.2 %

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Apple from $173.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.11.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $180.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.91. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $184.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.30%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

