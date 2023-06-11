Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd Svf Sells 15,000,000 Shares of Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Stock

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) major shareholder Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 15,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total value of $55,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,365,273 shares in the company, valued at $433,077,857.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Compass Stock Down 4.1 %

COMP opened at $3.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.27 and a 200 day moving average of $3.21. Compass, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.84 and a 52-week high of $5.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 2.72.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02). Compass had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a negative return on equity of 85.63%. The company had revenue of $957.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Compass, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Compass Company Profile

A number of brokerages have commented on COMP. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Compass from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Compass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Compass in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Compass from $5.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Compass presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.04.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

