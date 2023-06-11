EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $2,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 77 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 134.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $211.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.15. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $197.99 and a 1 year high of $462.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About EPAM Systems

EPAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $390.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $337.50.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Featured Articles

