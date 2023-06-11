Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 243,218 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 68,775 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.33% of Encore Wire worth $33,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Encore Wire during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 204.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 365 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Encore Wire by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Encore Wire in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

Encore Wire Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of WIRE stock opened at $184.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.34. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.33. Encore Wire Co. has a twelve month low of $94.39 and a twelve month high of $206.74.

Encore Wire Dividend Announcement

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.44 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.01 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 39.17% and a net margin of 22.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Encore Wire Co. will post 22.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Encore Wire from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Encore Wire in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Encore Wire Profile

(Get Rating)

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. It supplies building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. The company was founded by Vincent A. Rego in 1989 and is headquartered in McKinney, TX.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.