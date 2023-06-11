Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,654,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,686,000 after acquiring an additional 13,060 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Markel Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $322,956,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 24.8% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $50,835.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,959,291. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $409,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 556,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,881,470.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $50,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,300 shares in the company, valued at $13,959,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,644 shares of company stock valued at $8,576,262 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.93.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $123.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $146.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 293.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

