Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,440 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 84.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 269,207 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $24,140,000 after acquiring an additional 123,220 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,774 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.7% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other news, EVP Robert C. Walker sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $446,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491,281.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert C. Walker sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $446,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491,281.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Zein Abdalla sold 6,926 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $433,221.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,927.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,852 shares of company stock worth $1,310,682 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $62.05 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $51.33 and a 1 year high of $70.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $31.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.35.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTSH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. 51job reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.21.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.