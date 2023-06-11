CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CF Industries by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,653,523,000 after purchasing an additional 94,482 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in CF Industries by 4.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,789,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,134,783,000 after purchasing an additional 544,263 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in CF Industries by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,216,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $887,108,000 after purchasing an additional 277,997 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,851,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,927,000 after acquiring an additional 193,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,245,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,353,000 after acquiring an additional 22,834 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CF. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on CF Industries from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. HSBC downgraded CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $104.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on CF Industries from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on CF Industries from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.07.

In other news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $1,041,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,519,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $1,041,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,519,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $914,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,403.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF stock opened at $67.97 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.08 and a fifty-two week high of $119.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.46. The company has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.01.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.22. CF Industries had a return on equity of 42.23% and a net margin of 29.26%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.21 earnings per share. CF Industries’s revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.70%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

