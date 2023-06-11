CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Stock Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,829 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $2,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,213,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,316,675,000 after acquiring an additional 11,059,735 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,133,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,783,000 after buying an additional 9,188,909 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,699,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,284,000 after buying an additional 9,004,231 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,215,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,987,000 after buying an additional 2,453,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,319,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,871,000 after buying an additional 2,345,229 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invitation Homes Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:INVH opened at $34.29 on Friday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a one year low of $28.52 and a one year high of $40.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.18, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.91.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 17.88%. The business had revenue of $589.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.07 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 155.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.50 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.09.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Stories

