CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $2.15 Million Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,563 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 17,005 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 257.9% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,100.0% in the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 360.0% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SWKS. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Argus reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.46.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 0.7 %

SWKS stock opened at $104.49 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.16 and a twelve month high of $123.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.06.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.79%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Further Reading

