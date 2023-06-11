CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $2.15 Million Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,563 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 17,005 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 257.9% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,100.0% in the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 360.0% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SWKS. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Argus reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.46.
Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 0.7 %
Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.
Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.79%.
Skyworks Solutions Company Profile
Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.
