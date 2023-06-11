CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,639 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Hologic were worth $2,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thematics Asset Management purchased a new position in Hologic in the fourth quarter worth about $19,044,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 969,881 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,557,000 after buying an additional 5,022 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 16,622 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 178.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 47,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after buying an additional 30,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 122.2% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 34,171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after buying an additional 18,791 shares in the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 2,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total transaction of $200,114.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,860.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $77.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 3.69. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $87.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.93. The company has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 1.01.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.53 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 18.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HOLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hologic from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hologic in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Hologic from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Hologic from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

