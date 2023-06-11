CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires New Stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 129,093 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 86,626 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Rivian Automotive by 89.7% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 70,300 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $2,314,000 after buying an additional 33,240 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Rivian Automotive by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 228,063 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 19,381 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Rivian Automotive by 442.6% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 162,851 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 132,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Rivian Automotive

In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $290,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 86,204 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,544.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $49,698.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,287.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $290,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 86,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,544.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,423 shares of company stock worth $793,029. Company insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ RIVN opened at $13.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.41. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.68 and a twelve month high of $40.86.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.26. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 292.63% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. The business had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.43) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 595.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RIVN shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Rivian Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.74.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

