Bessemer Group Inc. Reduces Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 974 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CAH. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 888.6% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

CAH opened at $86.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.43 and its 200-day moving average is $78.66. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.70 and a 52-week high of $87.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.76.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $50.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.63 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 81.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 113.79%.

CAH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $76.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $91.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

