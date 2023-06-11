Bessemer Group Inc. Has $1.46 Million Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $339.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $335.28 and its 200-day moving average is $334.24. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $286.62 and a 52-week high of $348.22.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

