Bessemer Group Inc. Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,701 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 846 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 306.2% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Williams Companies by 52.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In other Williams Companies news, Director William H. Spence acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.61 per share, for a total transaction of $148,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,706.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Williams Companies Price Performance

WMB opened at $30.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.00. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $27.80 and a one year high of $35.79.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 22.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WMB shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Truist Financial cut Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Argus lowered Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.42.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

