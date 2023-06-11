Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) shares rose 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $127.25 and last traded at $126.74. Approximately 36,161,164 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 63,353,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $91.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Raymond James cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.07.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $201.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 543.13, a P/E/G ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.74 and its 200 day moving average is $85.62.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total value of $1,781,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,613,481.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $2,741,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,633,603.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total value of $1,781,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,942 shares in the company, valued at $9,613,481.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,765 shares of company stock worth $12,789,560. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 50.6% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth $31,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

