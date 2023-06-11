Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) shares rose 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $127.25 and last traded at $126.74. Approximately 36,161,164 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 63,353,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.05.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
AMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $91.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Raymond James cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.07.
Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $201.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 543.13, a P/E/G ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.74 and its 200 day moving average is $85.62.
Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices
In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total value of $1,781,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,613,481.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $2,741,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,633,603.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total value of $1,781,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,942 shares in the company, valued at $9,613,481.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,765 shares of company stock worth $12,789,560. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 50.6% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth $31,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.
Read More
